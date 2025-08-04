Six people hospitalized after explosion and fire at a hotel in Lviv

In Lviv, 6 people were hospitalized from the "Vlasta" hotel, where a fire broke out today. Among the injured are two children, one man has severe burns, and, presumably, an explosion occurred in his room, the Lviv City Council reported on Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.

Six people were hospitalized from the "Vlasta" hotel. One man sustained severe burns. Presumably, an explosion occurred in his room. The causes of the explosion have not yet been established. - reported the city council.

Details

The city council confirmed that the fire in Lviv today occurred at the "Vlasta" hotel. "The cause of the fire is currently being established. The area of the fire is about 300 square meters," the report says.

At the time of the fire, people were in the building, as indicated. "All residents and employees were evacuated. Six victims are known, including two children. All were hospitalized at the First Medical Association. There is no threat to their lives - the injuries are minor," the city council noted.

It is noted that an investigative and operational group is working at the scene.

"The fire has been practically extinguished," the city council noted.

The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Hotel on fire in Lviv: 15 people evacuated