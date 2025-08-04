Hotel on fire in Lviv: 15 people evacuated

A fire broke out in a hotel in Lviv today. It is currently known that rescuers evacuated 15 people. Details of the incident are being established, UNN writes with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Lviv region.

Details

"In Lviv, firefighters are extinguishing a fire in a hotel. On August 4 at 12:23, a report of a fire in Lviv on Kleparivska Street, 30, was received. The fire reportedly started on the 9th floor of the building. Rescuers evacuated 15 people," the post says.

As indicated, emergency workers are currently working to extinguish the fire.

As reported on social media, the hotel in question is "Vlasta". It is reported that guests of the hotel were going out onto balconies on the 8th floor. It is also stated that the fire began to spread to other rooms of the hotel.