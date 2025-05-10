Six heads of the logistics unit of the National Guard of Ukraine have been suspended from their positions - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Six officials of the senior management of logistics of the Main Department of the National Guard have been removed from their posts. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

6 officials of the senior management of logistics of the Main Department of the National Guard have been removed from their posts. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has appointed an official investigation. Full assistance is provided to the investigation - the statement reads.

Context

The media reported that NABU conducted a search in the Main Department of the National Guard of Ukraine, allegedly in the case of violations during tenders.

NABU detectives came with searches to the homes of:

• Commander of the National Guard, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivenko;

• Director of the Logistics Department of the Main Department of the NGU, Colonel Serhiy Grytsenko;

• Director of the Logistics Department of the Main Department of the NGU, Colonel Mykola Modlinskyi;

• Deputy Director of the Logistics Department – Head of the Department of Automotive and Armored Vehicles of the Main Department of the NGU, Colonel Oleksandr Kalatynets;

• Head of the Housing and Capital Construction Department, Colonel Denys Hanaz;

• Head of the Central Base of Production and Technological Equipment of the NGU (Kyiv), Colonel Volodymyr Fedorovskyi.

