Situation in Pokrovsk: the enemy is unsuccessfully trying to accumulate forces for the assault on Hryshyne - Air Assault Forces

Russian troops are unsuccessfully trying to accumulate forces for an assault on Hryshyne, the enemy's goal is to increase further pressure on the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk and carry out an assault on Hryshyne, the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces reported on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Situation in Pokrovsk: the enemy is unsuccessfully trying to accumulate forces for an assault on Hryshyne. The Russians tried to use the logistical route between Shevchenkove and Pokrovsk to accumulate additional forces and means. - reported the Air Assault Forces.

The enemy, as indicated, used more than 30 units of light equipment. This includes motorcycles, buggies, and vehicles.

"Units in the defense zone of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces destroyed some of the equipment during the occupiers' march. In particular, thanks to the M142 HIMARS system. The other part was detected and hit by the Defense Forces directly in the southeastern outskirts of the city, when the enemy was looking for shelter. According to available information, the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian Federation was operating," the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces reported.

The enemy's goal is to increase further pressure on the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk, and subsequently to carry out an assault on Hryshyne. - indicated the Air Assault Forces.

Battle for Pokrovsk: over 7,000 occupiers eliminated in the agglomeration in five months - Air Assault Forces