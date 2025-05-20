Since the beginning of the year, Russian invaders have lost 185,000 soldiers - Syrskyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that since the beginning of the year, Russian invaders have lost 185,000 people. He wrote about this on his Telegram page, UNN writes.

185,000 - losses of the occupiers since the beginning of the year. All components of the Defense Forces continue to beat the enemy along the entire front line - the message says.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that every destroyed Russian invader is a step towards a just peace.

"I thank the defenders for their effective combat work," Syrskyi wrote.

Addition

Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi stated that despite playing at diplomacy, Moscow has turned its aggression against Ukraine into a war of attrition. Russia has thrown a joint group of troops with a strength of up to 640,000 people at Ukraine.

Earlier, Syrskyi stated that since the beginning of 2025 alone, the occupiers have lost more than 177,000 soldiers in Ukraine.