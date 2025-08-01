Since the beginning of the year, Russia has lost 112,500 soldiers in Ukraine - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that the Russian army has lost 112,500 soldiers in Ukraine since the beginning of the year. He estimated Ukrainian losses at eight thousand killed, writes UNN with reference to Trump's post on his social network The Truth Social.

I have just been informed that almost 20,000 Russian soldiers have died this month in this senseless war with Ukraine. Russia has lost 112,500 soldiers since the beginning of the year. That's a lot of unnecessary deaths! - Trump stated.

According to Trump, Ukraine also suffered heavy losses. In particular, eight thousand Ukrainian soldiers have already died in 2025.

However, Ukraine has also been hit hard. Since January 1, 2025, they have lost approximately 8,000 soldiers, and this number does not include those missing. Ukraine has also lost civilians, but in smaller numbers, as Russian missiles fall on Kyiv and other Ukrainian settlements - emphasized the head of the White House.

The President once again stressed that Russia's war against Ukraine is Joe Biden's war, not his.

This is a war that should never have happened — this is Biden's war, not Trump's. I'm just here to see if I can stop it - Trump concluded.

Addition

Putin commented on Donald Trump's statement about disappointment, noting that all disappointments arise from excessive expectations. According to him, the Russian side offered three groups for online negotiations, which have not yet started working.

US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff will visit Russia after a visit to the Middle East. Previously, he met with Putin on April 25, 2025.