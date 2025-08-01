$41.710.05
Exclusive
02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:20 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
02:02 PM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Since the beginning of the year, Russia has lost 112,500 soldiers in Ukraine - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Donald Trump stated that the Russian army has suffered 112,500 losses and Ukrainian soldiers 8,000 since the beginning of the year. He called the war "Biden's war," not his own.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has lost 112,500 soldiers in Ukraine - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that the Russian army has lost 112,500 soldiers in Ukraine since the beginning of the year. He estimated Ukrainian losses at eight thousand killed, writes UNN with reference to Trump's post on his social network The Truth Social.

I have just been informed that almost 20,000 Russian soldiers have died this month in this senseless war with Ukraine. Russia has lost 112,500 soldiers since the beginning of the year. That's a lot of unnecessary deaths! 

- Trump stated.

According to Trump, Ukraine also suffered heavy losses. In particular, eight thousand Ukrainian soldiers have already died in 2025.

However, Ukraine has also been hit hard. Since January 1, 2025, they have lost approximately 8,000 soldiers, and this number does not include those missing. Ukraine has also lost civilians, but in smaller numbers, as Russian missiles fall on Kyiv and other Ukrainian settlements 

- emphasized the head of the White House.

The President once again stressed that Russia's war against Ukraine is Joe Biden's war, not his.

This is a war that should never have happened — this is Biden's war, not Trump's. I'm just here to see if I can stop it 

- Trump concluded.

Addition

Putin commented on Donald Trump's statement about disappointment, noting that all disappointments arise from excessive expectations. According to him, the Russian side offered three groups for online negotiations, which have not yet started working.

US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff will visit Russia after a visit to the Middle East. Previously, he met with Putin on April 25, 2025.

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Truth Social
White House
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv