Since the beginning of the day, there have been 153 combat engagements at the front: Russia is exerting the most pressure in several directions

Since the beginning of the day, September 10, there have been 153 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops, with the enemy continuing to exert the most pressure in the Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening summary, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, 153 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

Russian invaders launched two missile and 45 air strikes, using 44 missiles and dropping 64 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1989 kamikaze drones and carried out 3338 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 10 air strikes, dropping a total of 24 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 182 artillery shellings, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked 13 times in the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnyi, and Otradne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made four attempts to attack in the areas of Myrnyi, Kupiansk, and Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 17 assault actions in the areas of Hrekivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Stavky, Torske, and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked 17 times in the areas of Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Vyimka.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, Russian units attacked five times in the area of Bila Hora, Maiske, and in the directions of Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, 13 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, Poltavka, and in the direction of Berestok, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked 39 times in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka. Our defenders are holding back the enemy's pressure, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 112 occupiers were neutralized, 77 of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two artillery systems, one vehicle, 18 UAVs, one unit of special equipment, a UAV control point, and an ammunition depot. An artillery system, one unit of automotive equipment, and an enemy electronic warfare system were damaged. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 attacks by the invaders in the areas of Filyia, Oleksandrograf, Maliivka, Olhivske, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Novoivanivka, and in the direction of Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the area of Bilohiria. Zaliznychne was subjected to an air strike with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions once in the area of Plavni, and was repelled.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of Antonivka and Sadove.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions.

