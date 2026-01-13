The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans and depleting their combat potential. Since the beginning of the day, 130 combat engagements have taken place, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on January 13, reported by UNN.

Details

The enemy launched one missile and 23 air strikes, used 23 missiles and dropped 47 guided aerial bombs, carried out 5627 kamikaze drone attacks and 3073 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reported the General Staff.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 119 shellings, including nine from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, six combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Zelene, Buhruvatka, Prylipka, and Dehtiarne; the battle is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four attacks on the positions of our troops towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times in the area of the settlement of Kolodiazi, Novoiehorivka, Zarichne, Novoselivka, and towards the settlement of Dibrova, Lypove, and Stavky; one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks on our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Dronivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks in the area of Stupochky and towards Pryvillia.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 13 times today in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Yablunivka, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 30 attempts to push back our units in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, and towards Filiia and Novopavlivka; three combat engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 38 and wounded eight occupiers, destroyed 17 units of automotive equipment, 72 unmanned aerial vehicles, two artillery systems, eight communication antennas, and a ground drone. In addition, eight units of automotive equipment, two UAV control points, and 17 shelters for enemy personnel were hit. - noted the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Rybne, Yehorivka, and Solodke.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 25 enemy attacks today in the area of Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia and Varvarivka; in some locations, battles are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a UAV production enterprise in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation and a number of occupation facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.