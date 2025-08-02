Since the beginning of the day, 104 combat engagements have taken place at the front: most of them in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions

Since the beginning of August 2, there have been 104 combat engagements at the front. Ukrainian soldiers in the Pokrovsk direction neutralized 111 occupiers, and also destroyed a UAV control antenna and other Russian equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening report of August 2, 2025, transmitted by UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, 104 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front since the beginning of this day.

Today, the occupiers launched one missile and 46 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 79 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1374 kamikaze drones and carried out 3865 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 Russian attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 12 air strikes, dropped a total of 20 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 250 artillery shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and Krasne Pershe, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions in the areas of Kupyansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times near Karpivka, Hryhorivka, and towards Cherneshchyna, Serednie, Shandryholove. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement has been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance in the direction of Novomarkove.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times. The occupiers focused their main offensive efforts in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Ivanopillia and Stepanivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried to break through our defense 28 times in the areas of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Zapovidne, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, Novoukrainka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 111 occupiers, 75 of them irrevocably. Also, one car, six motorcycles, three unmanned aerial vehicles, two cannons, a UAV control antenna were destroyed, and three cannons and one occupier's car were damaged. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Maliivka, Voskresenka, Novopil, Tolstoy, Myrny, Zelene Pole, and in the direction of Filiia. One enemy attack is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the area of Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy dropped an aerial bomb in the area of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Lvove and Kherson were subjected to air strikes.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the most difficult situation in the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy uses the tactic of "total infiltration," but sabotage groups are neutralized.

