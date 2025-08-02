Since the beginning of the day, 104 combat engagements have taken place at the front: most of them in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 16857 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
04:52 PM • 21475 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 32288 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 92838 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 238948 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 219990 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 117109 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 106684 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 202813 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 75891 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1m/s
67%
751mm
Popular news
In Vinnytsia, proceedings were opened after an incident near a TCR facility, there are detainees - policeAugust 2, 11:21 AM • 15554 views
Party in a capital club on a Day of Mourning: detained men taken to TCRAugust 2, 11:56 AM • 6732 views
Assault on Chasiv Yar: Occupiers suffer setbacks and involve women in battlesVideoAugust 2, 12:29 PM • 11147 views
"If you don't change your attitude towards everything": Budanov commented on Surkov's words about NATO's collapseAugust 2, 12:41 PM • 16330 views
“We all remember 2022”: Budanov answered whether Lukashenka is ready to open a corridor for Russians to Ukraine02:04 PM • 23666 views
Publications
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 16857 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 238948 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 129573 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 219990 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 145127 views
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo04:52 PM • 21475 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 51866 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 91164 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 107979 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 183183 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
FAB-250
The New York Times
Oil

Since the beginning of the day, 104 combat engagements have taken place at the front: most of them in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

On August 2, 104 combat engagements took place at the front. Ukrainian soldiers in the Pokrovsk direction neutralized 111 occupiers and destroyed a UAV control antenna.

Since the beginning of the day, 104 combat engagements have taken place at the front: most of them in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions

Since the beginning of August 2, there have been 104 combat engagements at the front. Ukrainian soldiers in the Pokrovsk direction neutralized 111 occupiers, and also destroyed a UAV control antenna and other Russian equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its evening report of August 2, 2025, transmitted by UNN

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, 104 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front since the beginning of this day.

Today, the occupiers launched one missile and 46 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 79 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1374 kamikaze drones and carried out 3865 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 Russian attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched 12 air strikes, dropped a total of 20 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 250 artillery shellings, including six from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, and Krasne Pershe, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions in the areas of Kupyansk, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times near Karpivka, Hryhorivka, and towards Cherneshchyna, Serednie, Shandryholove. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement has been recorded so far. The invader tried to advance in the direction of Novomarkove.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times. The occupiers focused their main offensive efforts in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Ivanopillia and Stepanivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invading units tried to break through our defense 28 times in the areas of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Zapovidne, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, Novoukrainka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 111 occupiers, 75 of them irrevocably. Also, one car, six motorcycles, three unmanned aerial vehicles, two cannons, a UAV control antenna were destroyed, and three cannons and one occupier's car were damaged.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Maliivka, Voskresenka, Novopil, Tolstoy, Myrny, Zelene Pole, and in the direction of Filiia. One enemy attack is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the area of Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy dropped an aerial bomb in the area of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Lvove and Kherson were subjected to air strikes.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the most difficult situation in the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Novopavlivka directions. The enemy uses the tactic of "total infiltration," but sabotage groups are neutralized.

Putin claimed Crimea and eastern Ukraine back in 1994 - German Foreign Ministry archive01.08.25, 01:38 • 69603 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Kherson
Kupyansk