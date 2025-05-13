Since the beginning of 2025 alone, the occupiers have lost more than 177,000 soldiers in Ukraine - Syrskyi

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 17336 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

12:11 PM • 27841 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 52753 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 53085 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 115597 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 62389 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 132274 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 130545 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 88727 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 65437 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.3m/s
61%
747mm
Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 78156 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 74171 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 69804 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 61727 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

May 13, 10:29 AM • 78002 views
Publications

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

04:08 PM • 17336 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 22385 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 115597 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 132274 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 130545 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 2654 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 61817 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 69898 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 74257 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 78235 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

Since the beginning of 2025 alone, the occupiers have lost more than 177,000 soldiers in Ukraine - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

According to Syrskyi, the occupiers' losses since the beginning of the year have already exceeded 177,000. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the Russian aggressor.

Since the beginning of 2025 alone, the occupiers have lost more than 177,000 soldiers in Ukraine - Syrskyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on the losses of the Russian Armed Forces since the beginning of this year, UNN reports.

Details

More than 177,000 people - losses of the occupiers since the beginning of the year alone. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are beating the Russian aggressor day and night, bringing a just peace closer to Ukraine! 

- Syrskyi reported.

Thank you to the defenders for their professional combat work and faith in our Victory!

- added Syrskyi.

Let us remind you

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the total losses of Russian soldiers in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of 2025 exceeded 100,000 people. The Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy.

Up to two-thirds of the fighting for today: the enemy is putting the most pressure on three directions13.05.25, 16:43 • 1838 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Brent
$66.55
Bitcoin
$103,689.30
S&P 500
$5,893.12
Tesla
$322.51
Газ TTF
$35.64
Золото
$3,257.86
Ethereum
$2,566.64