Since the beginning of 2025 alone, the occupiers have lost more than 177,000 soldiers in Ukraine - Syrskyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on the losses of the Russian Armed Forces since the beginning of this year, UNN reports.

Details

More than 177,000 people - losses of the occupiers since the beginning of the year alone. The Defense Forces of Ukraine are beating the Russian aggressor day and night, bringing a just peace closer to Ukraine! - Syrskyi reported.

Thank you to the defenders for their professional combat work and faith in our Victory! - added Syrskyi.

Let us remind you

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the total losses of Russian soldiers in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of 2025 exceeded 100,000 people. The Defense Forces continue to destroy the enemy.

