CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 11177 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 25193 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 29562 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 71302 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 45469 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 100267 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 104477 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 86967 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 63883 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63369 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Up to two-thirds of the fighting for today: the enemy is putting the most pressure on three directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Since the beginning of the day, 84 battles have taken place, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy is attacking the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, launching air strikes and shelling border areas.

Up to two-thirds of the fighting for today: the enemy is putting the most pressure on three directions

The enemy on the front today continues to put the most pressure on the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivsky and Lyman directions, where almost two-thirds of the 84 battles have taken place since the beginning of the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on May 13, UNN writes.

At this time, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 84 times. It operates most actively in the Pokrovsky direction.

- reported in the General Staff.

Border areas of our country were affected by Russian artillery shelling, in particular the settlements of Sosnivka, Bila Bereza, Petrushivka, Bratenytsia, Popivka, Prokhody, Dmytrivka, Simeikine - Sumy region; Yanzhulivka, Khrinivka - Chernihiv region; Lemishchine - Kharkiv region.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy once tried to advance to the positions of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked once in the Kupyansk direction, near Pishchany.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Kolodyazy, Hryhorivka and towards Ridkodub, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna, Olhivka. Three more attacks are ongoing to this day.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one enemy attack. Units of the occupiers tried to advance towards Hryhorivka.

At this time, six enemy assaults have taken place in the Kramatorsk direction. The enemy attacked in the areas of Chasovoy Yar and towards Bila Gora. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Russian occupiers carried out four assaults on the positions of our defenders in the Toretsk area and in the direction of Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already carried out 25 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Novooleksiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Andriivka and in the direction of the settlements of Muravka, Oleksiivka, Nova Poltavka, Yablunivka, Myrolyubivka, Zorya, Promin. Holding back the enemy's pressure, 22 attacks were repelled, and three clashes are still ongoing. The aggressor's aviation carried out strikes with KABs on Poltavka and Rusyny Yar.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the invaders went on the offensive 15 times on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Constantinople, Skudny, Pryvilny, Vilny Pol, Shevchenko, Bahatyr, Novopol, Odradny. Our soldiers have already repelled nine attacks.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Vysoky and Huliaipol.

Today, in the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked in the directions of Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka. Both enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked four times in the direction of Sadovy - without success.

"In the Kursk region, according to the information available at this time, our defenders repelled four attacks by the invaders. In addition, the enemy launched five air strikes, dropping ten guided bombs, and carried out 179 artillery shellings, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

In other directions, as noted, no significant changes have been noted.

RF losses per day: over 1000 soldiers and 62 artillery systems destroyed13.05.25, 07:40 • 3344 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

