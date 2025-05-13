RF losses per day: over 1000 soldiers and 62 artillery systems destroyed

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17
May 12, 07:01 PM • 15160 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 30801 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 38010 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

May 12, 03:00 PM • 61620 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 02:27 PM • 66107 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
May 12, 01:28 PM • 33865 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
May 12, 01:00 PM • 30862 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
May 12, 12:34 PM • 27838 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 26564 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32815 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.6m/s
76%
748mm
Popular news

Ex-commander of the Russian army Surovikin was sent to Algeria to lead a “group of military experts” - Russian media

May 12, 07:09 PM • 6510 views

Return of prisoners and children who were stolen by the Russian Federation: Zelenskyy revealed details of the conversation with Pope Leo XIV

May 12, 07:32 PM • 5820 views

The West is seeking a 30-day ceasefire to give Kyiv a respite - Zakharova

May 12, 07:37 PM • 11175 views

The EU is preparing "powerful and large-scale" sanctions against Russia in case of disruption of negotiations on a ceasefire - the head of the French Foreign Ministry

May 12, 07:59 PM • 4964 views

A mayoral candidate was killed in Mexico during a live broadcast

02:10 AM • 9352 views
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 61620 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

May 12, 02:27 PM • 66107 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 91642 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 115050 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 98281 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 32026 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 70822 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 46756 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 52640 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 132885 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

RF losses per day: over 1000 soldiers and 62 artillery systems destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 12, Ukrainian defenders liquidated 1,070 Russian soldiers and 62 artillery systems. In total, the enemy's losses are approaching one million.

RF losses per day: over 1000 soldiers and 62 artillery systems destroyed

In a day, on May 12, Russian troops lost 1,070 soldiers and 62 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.13.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 968130 (+1070) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10802 (+2)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22487 (+14)
        • artillery systems ‒ 27780 (+62)
          • MLRS ‒ 1381 (0)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1162 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 372 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 35778 (+100)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3197 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 48256 (+138)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3884 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Let us remind you

                              Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Rob Bauer stated that during the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, more than 700,000 Russian soldiers were wounded or killed, but even this did not help it achieve any of the strategic goals that the Russian authorities set for themselves.

                              General Staff: 133 combat clashes at the front, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 50 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction12.05.25, 22:23 • 2624 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              Ukraine
                              Brent
                              $64.73
                              Bitcoin
                              $101,721.30
                              S&P 500
                              $5,831.31
                              Tesla
                              $316.72
                              Газ TTF
                              $35.39
                              Золото
                              $3,240.64
                              Ethereum
                              $2,424.39