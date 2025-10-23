$41.760.01
Since 2022, Russians have killed 135 journalists in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1266 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that since 2022, Russia has killed 135 journalists who were covering the truth about the war. He thanked the media community for their work, which puts pressure on Russia.

Since 2022, Russians have killed 135 journalists in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russians have killed 135 journalists since the full-scale invasion. Zelenskyy announced this during a briefing in Brussels, reports UNN.

In total, since 2022, Russia has killed 135 media representatives just for covering the truth about this war. About crimes, about Russian aggression

- Zelenskyy noted.

The President of Ukraine also thanked media representatives for their work, emphasizing that this also puts pressure on Russia.

I want to thank the entire media community for your work, for your support of Ukraine. Truth is what creates pressure. What strengthens pressure on Russia

- the president summarized.

Addition

In Donetsk region, journalist Olena Hubanova of the "Freedom" TV channel and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin died. The head of the OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported that Ukrainian journalists died in Kramatorsk as a result of a UAV attack by Russian invaders.

In May 2025, a well-known Ukrainian TV presenter and showman Maksym Nelipa died in the war against the Russian invaders. His life was cut short while performing a combat mission.

In March, Dmytro Bendikov, the executive editor of the TSN website, who served in the Third Assault Brigade, died in battle against the occupiers in eastern Ukraine. Also, while performing a combat mission, Kyrylo Polikevych, a videographer for Suspilne Dnipro, died on March 16 in Donetsk region.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Brussels
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kramatorsk