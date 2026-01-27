Significantly fewer: the State Border Guard Service refuted information about 500,000 young men leaving the country

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine denied information about 500,000 young men leaving the country in the last six months. The SBGS stated that such data does not correspond to reality and is not objective, and border guards did not make similar assessments. This was reported in a comment to UNN by SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko.

Such data do not correspond to reality and are not objective. The SBGS did not provide such data and did not make similar assessments. Although the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine only keeps general statistics on border crossings, without dividing by age and gender, media data, which often refer to the controlling services of states bordering Ukraine, show that the number of border crossings into those countries by Ukrainian men aged 18-22 is significantly lower. - said Demchenko.

He emphasized that this category, of course, actively crosses the border into Ukraine, coming from neighboring countries, and therefore it is incorrect to say that 500,000 left and did not return.

Context

People's Deputy Serhiy Nahornyak stated on one of the TV channels that in the last six months, and according to border guards' estimates, about 500,000 young Ukrainians have gone abroad.

Recall

Ukrainian border guards record a significant decrease in passenger traffic at the state border.