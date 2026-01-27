Significantly fewer: the State Border Guard Service refuted information about 500,000 young men leaving the country

$43.130.01
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 2478 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 3942 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 13263 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 12995 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 26542 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 19176 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 15505 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 26446 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 26455 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
January 27, 08:29 AM • 17328 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceledJanuary 27, 07:41 AM • 18270 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreementJanuary 27, 08:03 AM • 22475 views
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhotoJanuary 27, 09:41 AM • 24522 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 27077 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 13221 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 13268 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 10948 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 26548 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 27179 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 26448 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 5530 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 13296 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 28776 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 27923 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 28147 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Facebook
Starlink

Significantly fewer: the State Border Guard Service refuted information about 500,000 young men leaving the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine refuted information about 500,000 young men leaving the country in the last six months, calling it biased. Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that border guards had not made such assessments.

Significantly fewer: the State Border Guard Service refuted information about 500,000 young men leaving the country

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine denied information about 500,000 young men leaving the country in the last six months. The SBGS stated that such data does not correspond to reality and is not objective, and border guards did not make similar assessments. This was reported in a comment to UNN by SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko.

Such data do not correspond to reality and are not objective. The SBGS did not provide such data and did not make similar assessments. Although the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine only keeps general statistics on border crossings, without dividing by age and gender, media data, which often refer to the controlling services of states bordering Ukraine, show that the number of border crossings into those countries by Ukrainian men aged 18-22 is significantly lower.

- said Demchenko.

He emphasized that this category, of course, actively crosses the border into Ukraine, coming from neighboring countries, and therefore it is incorrect to say that 500,000 left and did not return.

Context

People's Deputy Serhiy Nahornyak stated on one of the TV channels that in the last six months, and according to border guards' estimates, about 500,000 young Ukrainians have gone abroad.

Recall

Ukrainian border guards record a significant decrease in passenger traffic at the state border.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine