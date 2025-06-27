Significant enemy movement recorded in Mariupol: what is known

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov
06:15 AM • 13963 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 118945 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 105675 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 88281 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 108151 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 216856 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 91188 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 212530 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 74546 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 65321 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+24°
2.5m/s
41%
750mm
Popular news
A large-scale air alert has been declared in UkraineJune 26, 10:17 PM • 58264 views
Anna Wintour resigns as Vogue editor-in-chief after almost 40 yearsJune 26, 10:53 PM • 29521 views
Iran ceases cooperation with IAEAJune 27, 12:28 AM • 80899 views
Death sentence in Japan: notorious killer executed for the first time since 202202:54 AM • 41455 views
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to Ukraine06:13 AM • 13073 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 118946 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 98011 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 216856 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 212530 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 164017 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 72374 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 105229 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 77853 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 85087 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 74284 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

Significant enemy movement recorded in Mariupol: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2404 views

Significant movement of Russian troops and armored vehicles has been recorded in temporarily occupied Mariupol. Movement was observed in several directions, from Rostov Oblast and Crimea, including tanks and BMPs.

Significant enemy movement recorded in Mariupol: what is known

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region, a large movement of the enemy was recorded, Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Military component. Yesterday, a large movement of the enemy through Mariupol was recorded

- Andryushchenko wrote.

According to him, it is about several directions. "In the direction of Rostov-Novoazovsk-Mariupol-Pology/Berdyansk direction. About 7 platforms with armored vehicles, including tanks. More than 40 trucks with manpower and ammunition," Andryushchenko noted.

"In the direction of Crimea/Kherson - Mariupol - Novoazovsk - Taganrog / Rostov - Sumy (?) a convoy of more than 20 trucks with personnel, about 5 tractors with armored vehicles of the BMP/BMD class," he added.

According to Andryushchenko, "against the background of reduced offensive activity on the one hand, and successful actions of the Defense Forces in Zaporizhzhia region on the other, intensified assault attempts in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv areas can be predicted in the coming days."

Over a quarter of battles - in the Pokrovsk direction: map from General Staff27.06.25, 08:20 • 1660 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Gulyaypole
Crimea
Berdiansk
Mariupol
Kherson
Sums
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9