Significant enemy movement recorded in Mariupol: what is known

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region, a large movement of the enemy was recorded, Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Military component. Yesterday, a large movement of the enemy through Mariupol was recorded - Andryushchenko wrote.

According to him, it is about several directions. "In the direction of Rostov-Novoazovsk-Mariupol-Pology/Berdyansk direction. About 7 platforms with armored vehicles, including tanks. More than 40 trucks with manpower and ammunition," Andryushchenko noted.

"In the direction of Crimea/Kherson - Mariupol - Novoazovsk - Taganrog / Rostov - Sumy (?) a convoy of more than 20 trucks with personnel, about 5 tractors with armored vehicles of the BMP/BMD class," he added.

According to Andryushchenko, "against the background of reduced offensive activity on the one hand, and successful actions of the Defense Forces in Zaporizhzhia region on the other, intensified assault attempts in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv areas can be predicted in the coming days."

