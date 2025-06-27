Over a quarter of battles - in the Pokrovsk direction: map from General Staff 27 June 2025

More than a quarter of the 187 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on June 27, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders steadfastly restrain the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 187 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 67 air strikes, dropping 119 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4536 shellings, including 54 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 2574 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 16 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and one command post of the enemy," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian warriors repelled 28 attacks by the invaders last day. The enemy also launched six air strikes, using nine guided aerial bombs, and carried out 273 shellings, four of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 13 times near the settlements of Hlyboke, Zybyne, Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, Kindrashivka, Mala Shapivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, nine attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy near Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Zeleny Hai, and in the directions of Petropavlivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 18 times. It tried to break through our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novy Myr, Ridkodub, and in the directions of Olhivka, Serednie, Kolodiazy, Zelena Dolyna, Torske.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made two attempts to advance in the directions of Vyyimka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked five times in the directions of Markove, Bila Hora, and Bondarne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 23 attacks near Toretsk, Dachne, Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Dyliivka, Romanivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyny Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 56 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myrney, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Myrnorad, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Oleksiyivka, Novoukryanka, Kotlyne, Muravka, Zeleny Kut, and towards Volodymyrivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks near the settlements of Zirka, Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Bahatyr, Fedorivka, Komar, Otradne, Myrne, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, and in the direction of Voskresenka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the aggressor made five unsuccessful attempts to attack, suffered losses, and retreated.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses