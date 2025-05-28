"Sign up for our self-defense courses": In France, they laughed at Macron's "slap" from his wife

In one of the gyms in France, they made fun of the "slap" that the country's president, Emmanuel Macron, allegedly received from his wife, Brigitte, during a trip to Vietnam. This is reported by UNN.

The gym posted a banner with a picture of Macron with an alleged scratch on his forehead and an invitation to sign up for self-defense courses.

Is your wife hitting you? Sign up for our self-defense courses! - says the caption to the banner.

In turn, DW made a caricature based on the episode with Macron and his wife.

Journalists recorded on video an emotional moment in communication between French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. The incident occurred after the presidential couple arrived in Vietnam at the beginning of their tour of Southeast Asian countries. A video went around the world showing Macron receiving a slap from his wife as he exited the plane.

Later, Macron explained the scene between him and his wife. He said it was a joke, and it is typical for him and his wife, who have been married for almost 20 years, to be naughty.

"A moment of complicity": Élysée Palace confirms authenticity of video where Macron receives a slap from his wife upon exiting the plane