"Sign up for our self-defense courses": In France, they laughed at Macron's "slap" from his wife

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM

Not only "absolutely crazy", but also "playing with fire": new statements by Trump towards Putin

May 27, 04:19 PM

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

05:27 PM
Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM
Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

05:27 PM

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM
"Sign up for our self-defense courses": In France, they laughed at Macron's "slap" from his wife

Kyiv • UNN

 370 views

A French gym mocked the incident with Macron in Vietnam, where Brigitte allegedly slapped him. They put up a banner calling for registration for self-defense courses.

"Sign up for our self-defense courses": In France, they laughed at Macron's "slap" from his wife

In one of the gyms in France, they made fun of the "slap" that the country's president, Emmanuel Macron, allegedly received from his wife, Brigitte, during a trip to Vietnam. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The gym posted a banner with a picture of Macron with an alleged scratch on his forehead and an invitation to sign up for self-defense courses.

Is your wife hitting you? Sign up for our self-defense courses!

- says the caption to the banner.

In turn, DW made a caricature based on the episode with Macron and his wife.

Recall

Journalists recorded on video an emotional moment in communication between French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. The incident occurred after the presidential couple arrived in Vietnam at the beginning of their tour of Southeast Asian countries. A video went around the world showing Macron receiving a slap from his wife as he exited the plane.

Later, Macron explained the scene between him and his wife. He said it was a joke, and it is typical for him and his wife, who have been married for almost 20 years, to be naughty.

"A moment of complicity": Élysée Palace confirms authenticity of video where Macron receives a slap from his wife upon exiting the plane 26.05.25, 11:51 • 3426 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Emmanuel Macron
France
