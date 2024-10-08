Sibiga reports damage to civilian vessels in Odesa due to occupants' attacks

Sibiga informed about the serious consequences of russian ballistic attacks on civilian cargo ships in Odesa. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Foreign Minister, two ships were damaged in just two days, one of which was transporting corn to Italy. Today's attack left one person dead and five injured.

Sibiga emphasized that this is not the first case: the vessels were damaged earlier in September, which indicates a deliberate tactic of the aggressor.

By attacking civilian vessels, russia is trying to weaken Ukraine's economy and put millions of people around the world at risk of starvation - said Andriy Sibiga.

He called for the united efforts of all responsible states and organizations to stop terrorists, ensure freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and guarantee global food security.

The enemy attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles: they hit a civilian vessel flying the flag of Palau, killing one person and wounding 5 others