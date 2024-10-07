The enemy attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles: they hit a civilian vessel flying the flag of Palau, killing one person and wounding 5 others

The Russian army attacked Odesa, hitting a civilian ship flying the flag of Palau with a ballistic missile. According to the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleg Kiper, a 60-year-old Ukrainian was killed and five other foreigners were injured, UNN reports.

"The enemy attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. The aggressor targeted the port infrastructure. The enemy hit a civilian ship flying the Palauan flag with a ballistic missile. A 60-year-old Ukrainian, an employee of a private cargo handling company, was killed. Five other foreign nationals were injured. Four of them are in moderate condition, one is in light condition. They are currently receiving the necessary medical care," Kiper said.

According to the head of the RMA, Russian terrorists are once again trying to disrupt the work of the Ukrainian grain corridor.

"Over the past few days, this is the second attack on a civilian vessel in the ports of Odesa region. Law enforcement agencies are recording the consequences of yet another Russian crime," Kiper summarized.

