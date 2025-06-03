$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 103755 views

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 116053 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 193648 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 103083 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 209135 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 131188 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 136497 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 126811 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 235696 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170277 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Publications
Exclusives
Shygal and the OECD Secretary-General discussed strengthening cooperation for Ukraine's integration into the Organization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Denys Shmyhal discussed with the OECD Secretary-General strengthening cooperation for Ukraine's integration. In two years, Kyiv has joined eight legal instruments of the organization.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Secretary-General of the OECD Mathias Cormann discussed strengthening cooperation to accelerate Ukraine's integration into the Organization during a meeting in Paris today. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Government portal.

Details

According to the head of the Ukrainian government, the OECD Secretary-General noted Kyiv's success in achieving its planned goals of stimulating the economy, even in the face of war.

We continue to work for full membership in the Organization. In two years, 23 activities have been launched jointly with the OECD. In addition, Ukraine has joined eight legal instruments.

- said Denys Shmyhal.

He also stressed that the OECD's Economic Survey of Ukraine and the report on integrity and anti-corruption policy confirmed the positive changes achieved during government reforms.

These documents will provide a positive signal to foreign companies to enter the Ukrainian market and invest in the reconstruction of our country.

- said the head of the Ukrainian government.

The Prime Minister stressed that Ukraine counts on further expert support from the OECD, which will contribute to economic recovery and ensuring macroeconomic stability.

Reference

The OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) is an international organisation that brings together 38 countries, mostly developed, that share the principles of democracy and a market economy. Its aim is to promote economic growth and social progress.

Recall

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development forecasts a slowdown in Ukraine's GDP growth to 2% in 2025 and 2026 due to the security situation. Inflationary pressure will remain high.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyPolitics
Paris
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Kyiv
