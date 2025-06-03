Shygal and the OECD Secretary-General discussed strengthening cooperation for Ukraine's integration into the Organization

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Secretary-General of the OECD Mathias Cormann discussed strengthening cooperation to accelerate Ukraine's integration into the Organization during a meeting in Paris today. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Government portal.

Details

According to the head of the Ukrainian government, the OECD Secretary-General noted Kyiv's success in achieving its planned goals of stimulating the economy, even in the face of war.

We continue to work for full membership in the Organization. In two years, 23 activities have been launched jointly with the OECD. In addition, Ukraine has joined eight legal instruments. - said Denys Shmyhal.

He also stressed that the OECD's Economic Survey of Ukraine and the report on integrity and anti-corruption policy confirmed the positive changes achieved during government reforms.

These documents will provide a positive signal to foreign companies to enter the Ukrainian market and invest in the reconstruction of our country. - said the head of the Ukrainian government.

The Prime Minister stressed that Ukraine counts on further expert support from the OECD, which will contribute to economic recovery and ensuring macroeconomic stability.

Reference

The OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) is an international organisation that brings together 38 countries, mostly developed, that share the principles of democracy and a market economy. Its aim is to promote economic growth and social progress.

Recall

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development forecasts a slowdown in Ukraine's GDP growth to 2% in 2025 and 2026 due to the security situation. Inflationary pressure will remain high.