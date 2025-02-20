The head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, believes that the deployment of a peacekeeping contingent to Ukraine is a dubious guarantee of security.

Budanov said this to journalist Eynulla Fatullayev, reports UNN.

Details

Show me at least one country in the world where the deployment of peacekeepers has worked. Perhaps there is one somewhere, but I don't remember such a case. I was interested, I analyzed many examples, but nowhere. Can these be considered guarantees (of security - ed.)? Obviously, it is questionable - Budanov said.

He added that the issue of guarantees of Ukraine's security from partners is “debatable, as the NATO issue is very complex.

Is there another guarantee mechanism? I think there is no such format. Perhaps it is something like the status of a major non-NATO ally of the United States. But this is not a question of security guarantees anymore, it is a question of commitments and support, but nothing more - Budanov emphasized.

Recall

