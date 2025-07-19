Shouted "glory to Russia" in the subway: police found the Kyiv resident, she explained her actions and will talk to the SBU

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 53407 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 172138 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 92541 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 87840 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 89611 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 75357 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 59333 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 56921 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 211843 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 110249 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.1m/s
67%
742mm
Popular news
Air raid alert across Ukraine due to missile threatJuly 19, 01:26 AM • 26338 views
Australia handed over Abrams tanks to Ukraine - ReutersJuly 19, 03:22 AM • 11015 views
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian strikes on UkraineJuly 19, 03:53 AM • 24017 views
"Hellish night and morning for Pavlohrad": the OVA reported the most massive attack with missiles and drones05:30 AM • 21438 views
US reviews arms supplies to free up more Patriots for Ukraine - WSJ06:55 AM • 8708 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 172136 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 121433 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 189625 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 211843 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 389773 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Odesa
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 53408 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 131334 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 134993 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 140450 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 252362 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Bild
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101

Shouted "glory to Russia" in the subway: police found the Kyiv resident, she explained her actions and will talk to the SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1060 views

In Kyiv, police found a 25-year-old woman who was shouting pro-Russian slogans in a subway car. The offender explained her actions by excessive alcohol consumption due to personal problems.

Shouted "glory to Russia" in the subway: police found the Kyiv resident, she explained her actions and will talk to the SBU

In Kyiv, police found and brought to administrative responsibility a girl who spoke in favor of the aggressor state in the capital's subway, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The police indicated that it was an incident, for which law enforcement officers began a check due to a video found on social networks, in which a passenger, while in a train car of the "red" line of the Kyiv subway, shouted approving slogans in favor of the aggressor country.

Shouted "glory to Russia" in Kyiv metro: police started checking the conflict after a woman's shouts in the subway18.07.25, 10:59 • 9256 views

Police established that the video showed a 25-year-old local resident. The latter, during a conversation with law enforcement officers, explained that due to problems in her personal life, she consumed an excessive amount of alcohol and does not remember her subsequent actions.

- reported the police.

Police drew up an administrative protocol against the offender under Art. 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The sanction of the article provides for the imposition of a fine, public works, correctional labor, or administrative arrest for a period of up to fifteen days.

"Further, SBU officers will talk to the girl," the police reported.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9