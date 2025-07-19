In Kyiv, police found and brought to administrative responsibility a girl who spoke in favor of the aggressor state in the capital's subway, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The police indicated that it was an incident, for which law enforcement officers began a check due to a video found on social networks, in which a passenger, while in a train car of the "red" line of the Kyiv subway, shouted approving slogans in favor of the aggressor country.

Police established that the video showed a 25-year-old local resident. The latter, during a conversation with law enforcement officers, explained that due to problems in her personal life, she consumed an excessive amount of alcohol and does not remember her subsequent actions. - reported the police.

Police drew up an administrative protocol against the offender under Art. 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The sanction of the article provides for the imposition of a fine, public works, correctional labor, or administrative arrest for a period of up to fifteen days.

"Further, SBU officers will talk to the girl," the police reported.