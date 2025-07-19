Shouted "glory to Russia" in the subway: police found the Kyiv resident, she explained her actions and will talk to the SBU
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, police found a 25-year-old woman who was shouting pro-Russian slogans in a subway car. The offender explained her actions by excessive alcohol consumption due to personal problems.
In Kyiv, police found and brought to administrative responsibility a girl who spoke in favor of the aggressor state in the capital's subway, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
The police indicated that it was an incident, for which law enforcement officers began a check due to a video found on social networks, in which a passenger, while in a train car of the "red" line of the Kyiv subway, shouted approving slogans in favor of the aggressor country.
Shouted "glory to Russia" in Kyiv metro: police started checking the conflict after a woman's shouts in the subway18.07.25, 10:59 • 9256 views
Police established that the video showed a 25-year-old local resident. The latter, during a conversation with law enforcement officers, explained that due to problems in her personal life, she consumed an excessive amount of alcohol and does not remember her subsequent actions.
Police drew up an administrative protocol against the offender under Art. 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The sanction of the article provides for the imposition of a fine, public works, correctional labor, or administrative arrest for a period of up to fifteen days.
"Further, SBU officers will talk to the girl," the police reported.