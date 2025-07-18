Shouted "glory to Russia" in Kyiv metro: police started checking the conflict after a woman's shouts in the subway

In Kyiv, a passenger in the subway was shouting pro-Russian slogans, which led to a conflict with another passenger; the police have started an investigation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

Law enforcement officers reported that they became aware of the incident while monitoring social networks. As indicated by the police, in one of the published videos, distributed in Telegram channels, a passenger of the Kyiv subway expressed approving slogans in favor of the aggressor country, "which provoked a conflict with another passenger, and he hit her."

"Currently, an investigation is underway by employees of the police department in the subway regarding the specified fact, all participants in this event are being identified, and the issue of legal qualification is being resolved," the police reported.

Lost over 1 million hryvnias in a casino, which were collected for children's trip to Georgia: proceedings opened against dance coach in Cherkasy