Shot a dog with an air rifle: police in Zhytomyr region are investigating animal cruelty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

A 16-year-old girl from the Andrushivka community in Zhytomyr region filmed and published a video showing her shooting a dog with an air rifle. The police have launched a pre-trial investigation into animal cruelty.

Shot a dog with an air rifle: police in Zhytomyr region are investigating animal cruelty

A 16-year-old resident of the Andrushivka community in Zhytomyr region filmed and published a video in her yard showing her shooting a dog with an air rifle. This was reported by the Zhytomyr Oblast police, according to UNN.

Details

On February 2, police discovered a video on social media showing a girl shooting a dog. Law enforcement officers identified the person involved in the incident and initiated a pre-trial investigation.

- the post states.

According to preliminary information, law enforcement officers established that the incident occurred on January 19. The 16-year-old resident of the Andrushivka community was in her yard at her place of residence, where she fired an air rifle at a dog, likely injuring the animal. The girl filmed her actions on her mobile phone and shared the video on social media.

Police have initiated a pre-trial investigation under Part 4 of Article 299 (Cruelty to animals) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. All circumstances are being established, and law enforcement officers are searching for the dog. According to current legislation, cruelty to animals committed with the aim of creating images, works, film, video, audio products, or the sale or distribution of such products that promote cruelty to animals, is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years with confiscation of the animal.

- the post states.

Recall

In Obukhiv district of Kyiv region, the prosecutor's office began investigating a case of mass cruelty to animals. 51 dead animals were found and another 39 cats, kept in unsanitary conditions, were rescued.

Alla Kiosak

