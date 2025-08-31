Shooting in Lviv: man opened fire after pursuit - Zinkevych

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 26903 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 67067 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 84262 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 100062 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 114418 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 254602 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 112969 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85744 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99716 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 325284 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
0m/s
44%
745mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 20766 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 19600 views
Civilian vessel damaged by explosion off Odesa coast, no crew casualties - NavyAugust 31, 09:05 AM • 6172 views
On the territory of the airfield in occupied Simferopol, the invaders lost two helicoptersVideoAugust 31, 10:07 AM • 15124 views
Crimean reservoirs hold 86 million cubic meters of water: details01:27 PM • 4698 views
Hungary blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU: Szijjártó names reasons04:36 PM • 9230 views
Ukraine bans annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: reason revealed05:04 PM • 5662 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter06:14 PM • 3430 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 101868 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 232083 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 233267 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 325284 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 273452 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Narendra Modi
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 109456 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 242085 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 265266 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 262374 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 242223 views
Actual
Fake news
S-400 missile system
Bild
The New York Times
Mi-8

Shooting in Lviv: man opened fire after pursuit - Zinkevych

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

In Lviv, on Volodymyr Velykyi Street, a man fired shots during a pursuit. Law enforcement officers detained the alleged shooter, there were no casualties.

Shooting in Lviv: man opened fire after pursuit - Zinkevych

In the evening, on August 31, an incident involving shooting occurred on Volodymyr Velykyi Street in Lviv. This was reported by People's Deputy Ihor Zinkevych, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to eyewitnesses, two men were chasing a third when he pulled out a pistol and opened fire. He then fired another shot near the McDonald's building.

Law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene and detained the man who allegedly fired the shots. Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured as a result of the shooting. An investigative and operational group and ambulances are working at the scene.

Recall

On August 30, 2025, in Lviv, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead. An unknown man shot the politician five times and disappeared.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that work on the investigation into the murder of People's Deputy, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy, is being conducted "practically around the clock."

Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned30.08.25, 16:59 • 67067 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Parubiy
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lviv