Shooting in Lviv: man opened fire after pursuit - Zinkevych

In the evening, on August 31, an incident involving shooting occurred on Volodymyr Velykyi Street in Lviv. This was reported by People's Deputy Ihor Zinkevych, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to eyewitnesses, two men were chasing a third when he pulled out a pistol and opened fire. He then fired another shot near the McDonald's building.

Law enforcement officers promptly arrived at the scene and detained the man who allegedly fired the shots. Preliminary reports indicate that no one was injured as a result of the shooting. An investigative and operational group and ambulances are working at the scene.

Recall

On August 30, 2025, in Lviv, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead. An unknown man shot the politician five times and disappeared.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that work on the investigation into the murder of People's Deputy, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy, is being conducted "practically around the clock."

