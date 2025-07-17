$41.810.01
Shooting at instructors at the training ground: the Ground Forces reacted

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3328 views

At the Armed Forces training ground, a cadet fired shots at instructors, as a result of which two servicemen died. The Military Law Enforcement Service and the National Police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy; the suspect has been detained.

Shooting at instructors at the training ground: the Ground Forces reacted

The Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is involved in investigating the circumstances of the incident at the training ground, where a cadet shot at instructors, resulting in the death of two servicemen. All necessary measures are being taken to ascertain the causes and circumstances of the tragedy, as well as to prevent similar occurrences in the future, the "North" Operational Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday in an official statement on social media, writes UNN.

Details

"On July 16, 2025, at one of the training grounds of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during combat firing exercises, a cadet fired several shots from an automatic weapon at instructor-teachers, as a result of which two servicemen sustained injuries incompatible with life," confirmed the OC "North".

Regarding the commission of a criminal offense, the National Police of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings under paragraph 1, part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("Premeditated Murder"). The suspect is in custody.

Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained

"The command of the military unit where the incident occurred is fully assisting the investigation. The Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is also involved in ensuring a proper investigation of the circumstances of the incident," the OC "North" reported and expressed deep condolences to the relatives and loved ones of the deceased servicemen.

"The Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking all necessary measures to ascertain the causes and circumstances of the tragedy, as well as to prevent similar incidents in the future," emphasized the OC "North".

Addition

Earlier it was reported that at a training ground of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Chernihiv region, a cadet opened fire on military instructors - two sergeants died. The police detained the shooter and opened proceedings under the article "premeditated murder".

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
