Shmyhal: We insist that all frozen Russian assets should be confiscated and transferred to Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal called for the confiscation and transfer to Ukraine of all Russian assets frozen in the West. This was reported by UNN with reference to the government portal.

Details

On Friday, February 07, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Ukraine to discuss mechanisms for confiscating frozen Russian assets.

Russia must pay for the destruction in Ukraine - said Denys Shmyhal.

The Prime Minister added that foreign partners have already begun to transfer funds to Ukraine secured by the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

In particular, according to Denys Shmyhal, our country will receive $50 billion as part of the G7 initiative, and the first tranches have already been transferred to the state budget in December last year.

At the same time, we insist that all sovereign Russian assets frozen in the West should be confiscated and transferred to Ukraine - emphasized the Prime Minister.

It is noted that the meeting also discussed the results of the work done in this regard and the plan for cooperation with partners for the current year.

The event was also attended by Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna, Minister of Finance Sergiy Marchenko, Governor of the National Bank Andriy Pyshnyi, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra and diplomats.

Recall

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine continues to work on recovery of assets of sanctioned persons in Ukraine and abroad. The new US administration is interested in the issue of frozen assets, and a dialog is expected to begin.

