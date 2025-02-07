Shmyhal: We insist that all frozen Russian assets should be confiscated and transferred to Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 6586 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 58919 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101579 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105047 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122378 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102029 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103505 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113283 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116898 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105768 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102141 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 85634 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111091 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105483 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 6586 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122378 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128750 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161922 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152081 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 494 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105483 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111091 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138239 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140009 views
Shmyhal: We insist that all frozen Russian assets should be confiscated and transferred to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30370 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine held a meeting on mechanisms for confiscating frozen Russian assets. Ukraine will receive $50 billion as part of the G7 initiative, with the first tranches already received.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal called for the confiscation and transfer to Ukraine of all Russian assets frozen in the West. This was reported by UNN with reference to the government portal.  

Details

On Friday, February 07, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Ukraine to discuss mechanisms for confiscating frozen Russian assets.

Russia must pay for the destruction in Ukraine

- said Denys Shmyhal.

The Prime Minister added that foreign partners have already begun to transfer funds to Ukraine secured by the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

Image

In particular, according to Denys Shmyhal, our country will receive $50 billion as part of the G7 initiative, and the first tranches have already been transferred to the state budget in December last year.

At the same time, we insist that all sovereign Russian assets frozen in the West should be confiscated and transferred to Ukraine

- emphasized the Prime Minister.

It is noted that the meeting also discussed the results of the work done in this regard and the plan for cooperation with partners for the current year.

The event was also attended by Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna, Minister of Finance Sergiy Marchenko, Governor of the National Bank Andriy Pyshnyi, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Mudra and diplomats. 

Recall

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine continues to work on recovery of assets of sanctioned persons in Ukraine and abroad. The new US administration is interested in the issue of frozen assets, and a dialog is expected to begin.

Russia has figured out how to respond to the seizure of its assets abroad07.02.25, 15:09 • 89305 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising