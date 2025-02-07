Russia has figured out how to respond to the seizure of its assets abroad

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 3434 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57525 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101367 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104854 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122112 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101967 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128596 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103495 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105610 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101947 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84379 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110865 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105265 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 3434 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122112 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128596 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161792 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151966 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105265 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110865 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138176 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139939 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167733 views
Russia has figured out how to respond to the seizure of its assets abroad

Russia has figured out how to respond to the seizure of its assets abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 89304 views

The Russian government has approved a bill to confiscate frozen funds of foreign investors in response to the seizure of Russian assets. The law will apply to all “unfriendly states” and may affect billions of dollars in foreign investors' accounts.

Russia intends to respond to the seizure of its Western assets by developing new legislation that could allow the confiscation of frozen funds of foreign companies and investors: this week, the government's legislative committee approved the relevant bill, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

About $300 billion in Russian financial assets, such as major currencies and government bonds, were frozen abroad shortly after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Western countries are discussing how best to utilize these assets.

The bill, drafted by the Russian Ministry of Justice, is a continuation of a decree signed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in May 2024 regarding American property and securities that Russia may identify as compensation for any losses incurred as a result of the seizure of frozen Russian assets in the United States.

The new Russian law will apply to all so-called unfriendly states that have imposed sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine.

The decisions will be enforced through lawsuits filed with the arbitration court by state authorities, such as the central bank, the Prosecutor General's Office and government agencies. The defendants will be foreign states that have seized Russian assets.

This could cause problems for many foreign investors, both individuals and large American investment funds with billions of dollars in their accounts.

Recall

In December 2024, Ukraine received the first tranche of $1 billion from the frozen Russian assets from the United States . This was part of a G7 initiative totaling $20 billion that the United States was planning to allocate.

In October 2024, the European Council announced that Russian assets will remain frozen until the aggression against Ukraine ends and damages are paid.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarEconomyNews of the World
european-councilEuropean Council
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising