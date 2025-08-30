Shmyhal: US approved sale of $300 million in equipment to Ukraine to support Patriot and Starlink

The US has approved the sale of equipment worth over $300 million to Ukraine to support Patriot and Starlink, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Saturday in Telegram, UNN reports.

The US has approved the sale of over $300 million worth of equipment to Ukraine to support Patriot systems and for the purchase and maintenance of Starlink. - Shmyhal announced.

According to him, the US State Department has approved the sale of equipment to support the Patriot air defense system and related equipment for Ukraine, totaling $179.1 million.

"Patriot air defense systems are vital for Ukraine. They protect our people, our cities, and critical infrastructure from continuous Russian air attacks," the defense minister stated.

"In addition, the US State Department has approved the sale of satellite communication services and Starlink equipment for an estimated $150 million," Shmyhal noted.

He expressed gratitude to American partners for their support.

