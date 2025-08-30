US State Department approved possible sale of Patriot system equipment to Ukraine for $179.1 million

The United States Department of State has approved the possible supply of equipment (spare parts) for Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine for $179.1 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) of the USA.

The Department of State has made a decision to approve the possible foreign military sale to the Government of Ukraine of Patriot air defense system sustainment and related equipment for an estimated cost of $179.1 million. - the message says.

It is noted that the Government of Ukraine requested to purchase equipment and services to support the sustainment of its Patriot air defense systems.

The DSCA reported that the aid package will also include the following items:

classified and unclassified spare parts;

maintenance;

classified and unclassified software and software updates;

system modifications and related modification kits;

test equipment;

communication equipment and related accessories;

integration services;

repair and return;

storage;

tools;

Field Observation Program;

International Engineering Services Program;

maintenance support equipment;

technical assistance from the US government and contractor representatives;

training;

engineering and logistics support services;

classified and unclassified publications and technical documentation;

classified software;

and other related logistics and program support elements.

The total estimated program cost is $179.1 million.

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the proposed sale will enhance Ukraine's ability to counter current and future threats by providing it with more robust air defense capabilities for self-defense and regional security.

Ukraine will have no difficulty incorporating these items and services into its armed forces - emphasized the DSCA.

The main contractors under the agreement will be RTX Corporation (Arlington, Virginia) and Lockheed Martin (Bethesda, Maryland). The DSCA noted that any offset agreements will be defined during negotiations between the buyer and the contractor.

The implementation of the potential sale involves the involvement of approximately five US government representatives and fifteen contractor representatives to support training and periodic meetings at the US European Command.

The DSCA emphasized that the sale will not have a negative impact on US defense readiness and will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

