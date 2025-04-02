Shmyhal on the need for $39.3 billion in international support: we have confirmation that it will be covered
Prime Minister Shmyhal announced that Ukraine's budgetary need for international support in 2025 is $39.3 billion. Partners have confirmed their willingness to cover this amount.
Ukraine's budget need for international support in 2025 is $39.3 billion, and Kyiv has confirmation from partners that this need will be covered. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
During the 13th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Ukrainian Donor Platform, Shmyhal stated that this year the key areas of joint work of the Ukrainian platform are: budget support, sustainable financing of infrastructure reconstruction, housing, energy, economic development and attracting investment on the way to the EU.
Financial stability of Ukraine. This year, our budget need for international support is $39.3 billion, and we have confirmation from partners that this need will be covered. We need to work on support for 2026. We are grateful to the G7 countries and the European Commission for supporting the ERA initiative and directing funds to Ukraine from the profits from immobilized Russian assets
Ukraine Recovery Program
Shmyhal said that, according to the updated RDNA4 assessment, the total cost of rebuilding Ukraine is $524 billion over the next decade.
"With the support of partners, we are continuing the program of rapid recovery of Ukraine in 5 key priorities: energy, housing, critical and social infrastructure, humanitarian demining, and support for the private sector. In 2025, with the support of donors, the government has allocated almost $7.4 billion for priority reconstruction. At the same time, the total funding deficit for reconstruction needs in 2025 is almost $10 billion. Therefore, funding for other critical projects remains extremely important," Shmyhal said.
Movement towards membership in the European Union
"Our goal for this year is maximum sectoral integration and the opening of negotiations on all 6 clusters. We are focused on further implementation of joint agreements and implementation of the necessary reforms for Ukraine. We are grateful to the participants of the Ukrainian Donor Platform for remaining committed to supporting Ukraine on the path to a just peace and full reconstruction," Shmyhal said.
Addition
The European Commission has transferred EUR 3.5 billion to Ukraine as part of the Ukraine Facility program.
Ukraine received a $400 million tranche from the IMF after the seventh review of the EFF cooperation program.