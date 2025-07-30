$41.790.01
Exclusive
03:01 PM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:44 AM
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Shmyhal: 90% of mobilization proceeds absolutely normally

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that mobilization is proceeding according to plan, with most Ukrainians consciously responding to summonses. To increase trust in the work of the TCC, the implementation of body cameras is planned.

Shmyhal: 90% of mobilization proceeds absolutely normally

Most Ukrainians consciously respond and come to the TCC after receiving a summons. Despite scandalous cases actively highlighted by the enemy, mobilization remains a critically important element of defense. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in an interview with BBC News Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

As of today, mobilization is proceeding according to plan. This is true. It is also very important to understand that 90% of mobilization happens absolutely normally - people, upon receiving summons, come to serve. They are not grabbed, they are not dragged. They, having received a document, come to the TCC, register, and go to training centers. And I am grateful to our defenders, both male and female, who consciously respond to receiving a mobilization document. This is very honorable. And it's even a pity that we often don't pay attention to this. We always see that small, scandalous percentage in the media. And this plays against us. Against Ukraine, against Ukrainian society, against our independence and national security, that mobilization is these 5-10% of scandal. But in reality, 90% of mobilization is a conscious decision of Ukrainians.

- Shmyhal emphasized.

In response to criticism regarding the work of the TCC and the use of force, the minister stated that isolated cases do not reflect the real situation.

Count how many such frames are on social networks and compare them with the scale of mobilization. Each such case is considered, but without the TCC, we would have already lost this war. People who have been through the battlefield work there, who understand that their comrades need rotation, treatment 

- he emphasized.

According to Shmyhal, to increase trust in the work of the TCC, it is planned to introduce body cameras, like in the police. The President has already given the corresponding instruction. But there is no other alternative to mobilization, and there never has been historically.

He also reminded that Ukraine itself finances a significant part of the war: approximately $50 billion per year goes to maintaining the army. In general, to maintain defense on par with Russia, which spends over $120 billion on the war, Ukraine needs additional assistance from partners — about $60 billion annually.

National Security Committee announced how many people are mobilized monthly21.07.25, 15:17 • 5409 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal