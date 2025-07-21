$41.750.12
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
12:26 PM • 9286 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 26520 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 40187 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 39991 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 41052 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 39558 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
July 21, 05:40 AM • 46815 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
July 21, 03:31 AM • 88113 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 82070 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 155673 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

National Security Committee announced how many people are mobilized monthly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2574 views

In Ukraine, up to 30,000 people are mobilized monthly according to the plans of the General Staff and the Command of the Armed Forces. MP Fedir Venislavsky noted that recruitment is significantly increasing, exceeding 10% of the total number of citizens entering military service.

National Security Committee announced how many people are mobilized monthly

As of today, mobilization in Ukraine is being carried out in accordance with the plans of the General Staff and the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That is, up to 30,000 people are mobilized every month. This was stated by People's Deputy, member of the VRU Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

I will refer to the words of the President as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He said that today we are conducting mobilization in accordance with the plans of the General Staff and the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That is, up to 30,000 people are mobilized every month. Therefore, the processes are ongoing. Recruitment networks are developing quite intensively. Recruitment is significantly increasing in the overall share of Ukrainian citizens who join military service. Previously, it was up to 5%, and now it is already more than 10% and it is constantly increasing.

- Venislavsky said.

Venislavsky noted that mobilization may not be happening exactly as the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian citizens would like.

I think that all these mechanisms that we allowed to introduce through the law are yielding results. I think that mobilization may not be happening exactly as the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian citizens would like, but no country in the modern world has been in such a war that has lasted 3.5 years for almost 100 years. Therefore, we must proceed from reality. Unfortunately, not everything always happens as we would like, but I think that we will gradually come to a model that will satisfy both citizens and the military command.

- Venislavsky said.

TCC violations: Lubinets reported more than 1,500 complaints from citizens5/1/25, 11:58 AM • 10764 views

Addition

Newly appointed Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal stated that mobilization in Ukraine is proceeding according to plan. Many people are joining the Armed Forces today to defend the Motherland.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the final terms of military service, stated that defenders will return home when Ukraine defeats the enemy. He added that soldiers deserve quality rotations.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWarPolitics
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
