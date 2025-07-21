National Security Committee announced how many people are mobilized monthly

As of today, mobilization in Ukraine is being carried out in accordance with the plans of the General Staff and the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That is, up to 30,000 people are mobilized every month. This was stated by People's Deputy, member of the VRU Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

I will refer to the words of the President as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. He said that today we are conducting mobilization in accordance with the plans of the General Staff and the Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That is, up to 30,000 people are mobilized every month. Therefore, the processes are ongoing. Recruitment networks are developing quite intensively. Recruitment is significantly increasing in the overall share of Ukrainian citizens who join military service. Previously, it was up to 5%, and now it is already more than 10% and it is constantly increasing. - Venislavsky said.

Venislavsky noted that mobilization may not be happening exactly as the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian citizens would like.

I think that all these mechanisms that we allowed to introduce through the law are yielding results. I think that mobilization may not be happening exactly as the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian citizens would like, but no country in the modern world has been in such a war that has lasted 3.5 years for almost 100 years. Therefore, we must proceed from reality. Unfortunately, not everything always happens as we would like, but I think that we will gradually come to a model that will satisfy both citizens and the military command. - Venislavsky said.

TCC violations: Lubinets reported more than 1,500 complaints from citizens

Addition

Newly appointed Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal stated that mobilization in Ukraine is proceeding according to plan. Many people are joining the Armed Forces today to defend the Motherland.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the final terms of military service, stated that defenders will return home when Ukraine defeats the enemy. He added that soldiers deserve quality rotations.