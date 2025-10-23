Shmyhal: 1 million reports submitted via "Army+", every fourth one for leave
Kyiv • UNN
Through the "Army+" mobile application, servicemen have submitted 1 million electronic reports. The most popular ones are for annual leave (27.1%) and health recovery (22%).
In the "Army+" mobile application system, 47 types of reports are available. The most popular of those already submitted are for leave and recovery. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.
Ukrainian servicemen have submitted 1 million electronic reports through the Army+ mobile application.
The distribution by report types shows that the most popular is the request for annual leave – 27.1% of the total number.
Leave is followed by reports on the following topics:
- recovery – 22%;
- change of duty station (AFU) – 17.3%;
- certificate of duty station (F5) – 10.1%;
- return from leave or business trip – 2.7%
Currently, a total of 47 types of reports are available in the Army+ system.
In August 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that guarantees servicemen 15 days of annual leave and returns 14 days of additional leave to combatants.