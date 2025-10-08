Shelling of Zaporizhzhia district: one person injured, partial power supply problems

On Wednesday, October 8, in the Zaporizhzhia district, a person was injured and private houses were damaged as a result of Russian shelling. The city authorities reported problems with electricity. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov.

Details

On Wednesday, October 8, at 23:31, Ivan Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel that as a result of the Russian attack in the Zaporizhzhia district, private houses were damaged. There are partial problems with electricity supply.

One person was injured as a result of the attack - he added.

According to the official, as soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin liquidation.

Recall

On the evening of October 8, explosions occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region, reported the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov. He noted that an infrastructure object was damaged as a result of the Russian attack.