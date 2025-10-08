Shelling of Zaporizhzhia district: one person injured, partial power supply problems

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
07:17 PM • 4008 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
06:01 PM • 12790 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
05:48 PM • 14088 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
05:38 PM • 11908 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 25179 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 38171 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 32916 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 29298 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 26482 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 22301 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3m/s
86%
748mm
Popular news
Switzerland restricts protection status for Ukrainians from certain regionsOctober 8, 10:56 AM • 12437 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 26870 views
The "Iron Curtain" returns: Russia wants to restrict ordinary citizens' ability to travel abroadOctober 8, 11:52 AM • 3290 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 23397 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside04:22 PM • 8412 views
Publications
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 25184 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 38174 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 23443 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 32918 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 26918 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Vasyl Malyuk
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside04:22 PM • 8484 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 30683 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 44964 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 47686 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 98922 views
Actual
Financial Times
Facebook
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Shelling of Zaporizhzhia district: one person injured, partial power supply problems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

On October 8, as a result of Russian shelling in the Zaporizhzhia district, one person was injured and private houses were damaged. The city authorities reported partial problems with the power supply; energy workers will begin repairs after the security situation stabilizes.

Shelling of Zaporizhzhia district: one person injured, partial power supply problems

On Wednesday, October 8, in the Zaporizhzhia district, a person was injured and private houses were damaged as a result of Russian shelling. The city authorities reported problems with electricity. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov.  

Details

On Wednesday, October 8, at 23:31, Ivan Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel that as a result of the Russian attack in the Zaporizhzhia district, private houses were damaged. There are partial problems with electricity supply.

One person was injured as a result of the attack 

- he added.

According to the official, as soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin liquidation.

Recall

On the evening of October 8, explosions occurred in the Zaporizhzhia region, reported the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov. He noted that an infrastructure object was damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Zaporizhzhia