Shelling of a village in Kharkiv region: 16 damaged apartments and casualties as a result of Russian strike

An attack by Russian troops damaged a school, a library, and a civilian residence in the Kharkiv region.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

At about 13:15, the village of Prystin of the Kupyansk community came under enemy fire using Grad multiple rocket launchers - transmits the RMA.

The shelling damaged 16 apartments in an apartment building, as well as a private house with outbuildings, an educational institution and a library.

As indicated, a 68-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman had an acute stress reaction .

Recall

In the village of Osynovo, Kupiansk community , two police officers were injured by an enemy drone. The attack also damaged a police car.

The occupier took the girl from Kharkiv region to Belgorod, where he forcibly held her in an apartment and raped her for more than a year