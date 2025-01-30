Shelling of a village in Kharkiv region: 16 damaged apartments and casualties as a result of Russian strike
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the village of Prystin with Grad multiple rocket launchers, damaging an apartment building, an educational institution and a library. Two local residents suffered an acute stress reaction.
An attack by Russian troops damaged a school, a library, and a civilian residence in the Kharkiv region.
Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
At about 13:15, the village of Prystin of the Kupyansk community came under enemy fire using Grad multiple rocket launchers
The shelling damaged 16 apartments in an apartment building, as well as a private house with outbuildings, an educational institution and a library.
As indicated, a 68-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman had an acute stress reaction .
