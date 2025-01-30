Shelling of a village in Kharkiv region: 16 damaged apartments and casualties as a result of Russian strike

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 74005 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 93906 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106963 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109948 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130061 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103510 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134303 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103733 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113408 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Shelling of a village in Kharkiv region: 16 damaged apartments and casualties as a result of Russian strike

Shelling of a village in Kharkiv region: 16 damaged apartments and casualties as a result of Russian strike

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26077 views

Russian troops shelled the village of Prystin with Grad multiple rocket launchers, damaging an apartment building, an educational institution and a library. Two local residents suffered an acute stress reaction.

An attack by Russian troops damaged a school, a library, and a civilian residence in the Kharkiv region.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

At about 13:15, the village of Prystin of the Kupyansk community came under enemy fire using Grad multiple rocket launchers

-  transmits the RMA.

The shelling damaged 16 apartments in an apartment building, as well as a private house with outbuildings, an educational institution and a library.  

Image

As indicated, a 68-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman had an acute stress reaction .

Recall

In the village of Osynovo, Kupiansk community , two police officers were injured by an enemy drone. The attack also damaged a police car.

The occupier took the girl from Kharkiv region to Belgorod, where he forcibly held her in an apartment and raped her for more than a year29.01.25, 18:01 • 53894 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
kharkivKharkiv

