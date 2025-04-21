She prepared rashists' attacks on Ukrainian Armed Forces airfields in western Ukraine: an agent of the Russian GRU was detained

Counterintelligence of the Security Service and the National Police detained an agent of Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU) in Khmelnytskyi region. The culprit collected data for preparing Russian missile and drone attacks on the Defense Forces in western Ukraine. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

The enemy's priority targets were airfields and transit warehouses storing weapons, ammunition, and ordnance of the Ukrainian troops. As the investigation established, to adjust strikes on these facilities, the occupiers remotely recruited a 26-year-old local drug addict who was looking for "easy" money on Telegram channels - the message says.

Details

Among the agent's tasks was also conducting reconnaissance near a military airfield in one of the western regions of Ukraine.

In addition, with the occupiers' money, she rented an apartment near a logistics center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. From the window of the safe house, the agent recorded the arrival time of military equipment at the facility and its maintenance schedule.

Simultaneously, the suspect used an "observation post" to identify the routes of mobile fire groups that protect the airspace of the logistics base.

According to available data, the enemy planned to use this information to strike the military unit "bypassing" air defense and at the moment of the highest concentration of personnel and equipment of Ukrainian defenders.

SBU employees thwarted the enemy's intentions and detained the traitor in temporary accommodation. The detained person had a mobile phone seized, through which she contacted the Russian military intelligence.

SBU investigators informed her about the suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law). The culprit is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

