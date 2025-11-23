Shaturskaya GRES is on fire in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation: first details and footage

The Russian Moscow region was attacked from the air on the night of Sunday, November 23. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

It is noted that the Shaturskaya State District Power Plant (SDPP) was hit.

Shatura, Moscow region. Locals claim the Shaturskaya SDPP was attacked and is on fire - stated in one of the messages.

It is also indicated that "locals report at least two hits."

Recall

On November 18, Russia announced an attack by Ukrainian drones. Due to the threat, two large Moscow airports were immediately closed, but the Russian authorities reported that "everything was shot down."

Moscow region plunged into darkness after drone attack