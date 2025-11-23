Shaturskaya GRES is on fire in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation: first details and footage
Kyiv • UNN
Russian Podmoskovye suffered an air attack on the night of November 23. The Shaturskaya State District Power Plant was hit.
The Russian Moscow region was attacked from the air on the night of Sunday, November 23. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.
Details
It is noted that the Shaturskaya State District Power Plant (SDPP) was hit.
Shatura, Moscow region. Locals claim the Shaturskaya SDPP was attacked and is on fire
It is also indicated that "locals report at least two hits."
Recall
On November 18, Russia announced an attack by Ukrainian drones. Due to the threat, two large Moscow airports were immediately closed, but the Russian authorities reported that "everything was shot down."
