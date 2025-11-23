Shaturskaya GRES is on fire in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation: first details and footage

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
November 22, 05:42 PM • 21713 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 42077 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 04:29 PM • 29934 views
Rubio and Witkoff to arrive in Geneva tomorrow to discuss peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 22, 02:45 PM • 30053 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 02:16 PM • 26911 views
In Ternopil, search and rescue operations continue for the fourth day after the Russian attack: seven people are considered missingVideo
November 22, 01:41 PM • 17540 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 19581 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 19640 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 21926 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 28029 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
96%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
National cashback: the list of goods and services on which money can be spent has been changedNovember 22, 09:01 PM • 13920 views
Fire claims lives of children in Cherkasy region: details of the tragedyNovember 22, 09:28 PM • 11752 views
Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: fires broke out in a high-rise building and a private house in the regional center, there are casualtiesNovember 22, 10:59 PM • 12035 views
Russia takes Ukrainian schoolchildren to Sakhalin for assimilation - CNSNovember 23, 12:10 AM • 11646 views
Shaturskaya GRES is on fire in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation: first details and footageVideo05:53 AM • 18423 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 68119 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 51802 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 57757 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 64388 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 61327 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 15379 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 25177 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 28540 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 68155 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 48379 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Forbes
The Economist
Film

Shaturskaya GRES is on fire in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation: first details and footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18984 views

Russian Podmoskovye suffered an air attack on the night of November 23. The Shaturskaya State District Power Plant was hit.

Shaturskaya GRES is on fire in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation: first details and footage

The Russian Moscow region was attacked from the air on the night of Sunday, November 23. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

It is noted that the Shaturskaya State District Power Plant (SDPP) was hit.

Shatura, Moscow region. Locals claim the Shaturskaya SDPP was attacked and is on fire

- stated in one of the messages.

It is also indicated that "locals report at least two hits."

Recall

On November 18, Russia announced an attack by Ukrainian drones. Due to the threat, two large Moscow airports were immediately closed, but the Russian authorities reported that "everything was shot down."

Moscow region plunged into darkness after drone attack01.11.25, 00:28 • 15743 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Energy
Electricity