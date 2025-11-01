Moscow region plunged into darkness after drone attack

Power outages have begun in the Moscow region due to a drone attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

It is noted that the blackout occurred due to damage to electrical substations. Local residents complain about power outages.

At the same time, there are no official comments from local authorities regarding the power outage yet.

Recall

On the night of October 30, a number of regions of Russia and occupied Crimea were attacked by UAVs. Damage to railway infrastructure, damage to a school and an agricultural enterprise, as well as delays in flights in Moscow are reported.

