08:50 PM
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
06:17 PM
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Moscow region plunged into darkness after drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

Power outages have been reported in the Moscow region of Russia due to damage to electrical substations. Local residents complain about the blackout, with no official comments from the authorities.

Moscow region plunged into darkness after drone attack

Power outages have begun in the Moscow region due to a drone attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

It is noted that the blackout occurred due to damage to electrical substations. Local residents complain about power outages.

At the same time, there are no official comments from local authorities regarding the power outage yet.

Recall

On the night of October 30, a number of regions of Russia and occupied Crimea were attacked by UAVs. Damage to railway infrastructure, damage to a school and an agricultural enterprise, as well as delays in flights in Moscow are reported.

Moscow was attacked by drones overnight, several Russian airports suspended operations30.10.25, 04:14 • 30324 views

