Sham marriages with Ukrainian women: border guards expose scheme to legalize foreigners

Border guards, together with the police, exposed a group of individuals who, for money, organized fictitious marriages between foreigners and Ukrainian women, providing them with legalization in Ukraine and the possibility of unhindered border crossing. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

For a reward of $2000 to $4000 per person, the perpetrators helped citizens of a neighboring state "marry" residents of Odesa. This gave them the right to temporary or permanent residence permits and the ability to cross the border unhindered. Two women and a man were detained. They face criminal liability.

