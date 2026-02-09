Sham marriages with Ukrainian women: border guards expose scheme to legalize foreigners

$43.050.09
February 9, 08:22 AM • 14599 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 28222 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 33679 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 51069 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 50349 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 41197 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 39757 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26767 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 18176 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13528 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past day
February 9, 05:05 AM
In Volyn, the enemy again struck an energy facility: details
February 9, 06:15 AM
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"
February 9, 06:52 AM
Railway again hit by enemy strikes, trains delayed - Ukrzaliznytsia
09:47 AM
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?
12:30 PM
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?
12:30 PM
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's Day
February 8, 07:00 AM
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas
February 7, 07:00 AM
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
February 6, 02:41 PM
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 94159 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
February 6, 11:15 AM
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"
February 9, 06:52 AM
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
February 6, 05:59 PM
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
February 5, 06:35 PM
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
February 5, 03:30 PM
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
February 5, 01:14 PM
Sham marriages with Ukrainian women: border guards expose scheme to legalize foreigners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Border guards and police uncovered a group that organized sham marriages between foreigners and Ukrainian women for $2,000-4,000. This allowed foreigners to legalize their stay in Ukraine and cross the border freely.

Sham marriages with Ukrainian women: border guards expose scheme to legalize foreigners

Border guards, together with the police, exposed a group of individuals who, for money, organized fictitious marriages between foreigners and Ukrainian women, providing them with legalization in Ukraine and the possibility of unhindered border crossing. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Officers of the information and analytical support and criminal analysis department of the Southern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service, together with the police, exposed a group of individuals who organized a scheme for legalizing foreign citizens in Ukraine through fictitious marriages with Ukrainian women.

- the report says.

For a reward of $2000 to $4000 per person, the perpetrators helped citizens of a neighboring state "marry" residents of Odesa. This gave them the right to temporary or permanent residence permits and the ability to cross the border unhindered. Two women and a man were detained. They face criminal liability.

Woman appropriated 10,000 euros belonging to a missing serviceman: she was notified of suspicion
09.02.26, 13:26

Olga Rozgon

Marriage
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa