Photo: FC Shakhtar

Shakhtar Donetsk football club midfielder Pedro da Silva (Pedrinho) is in the final stages of obtaining Ukrainian citizenship and may soon become a player for the Ukrainian national football team. This is reported by UNN with reference to ESPN Brasil.

Details

It is reported that the coaching staff of the Ukrainian national football team, led by Serhiy Rebrov, had contacts with the player and expressed interest in involving the athlete in future matches.

ESPN Brasil also reports that the Brazilian footballer may take part in the 2026 World Cup qualifying play-off match against Sweden.

Additionally

In 2021, Pedrinho moved to Shakhtar from Portuguese Benfica for 18 million euros. He played 77 matches for the club and scored 11 goals.

Recall

