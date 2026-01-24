Shakhtar footballer Pedrinho is obtaining Ukrainian citizenship and may play for the Ukrainian national team

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
06:16 PM • 4970 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
04:43 PM • 11180 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 16746 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 26073 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 29189 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 44400 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 41875 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 34075 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 28754 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 63504 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Road accident on the highway near Kyiv restricts traffic to the capital: detailsPhotoJanuary 24, 11:20 AM • 7436 views
Peace talks in Abu Dhabi concluded - reportJanuary 24, 01:00 PM • 4804 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles manufactured in 2026 - VlasiukPhotoJanuary 24, 01:24 PM • 4176 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia talks in Abu Dhabi: first details revealed - AxiosJanuary 24, 01:39 PM • 6856 views
Orban promises not to let Ukraine into the EU for 100 years: Sybiha's reaction was swiftJanuary 24, 02:02 PM • 9356 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 63504 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 77854 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 93722 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 88086 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 89157 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 12427 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 13434 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 30604 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 31040 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 44401 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Shakhtar footballer Pedrinho is obtaining Ukrainian citizenship and may play for the Ukrainian national team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Shakhtar midfielder Pedro da Silva (Pedrinho) is finalizing his Ukrainian citizenship. He may join the Ukrainian national team and participate in the 2026 World Cup qualifying play-off match against Sweden.

Shakhtar footballer Pedrinho is obtaining Ukrainian citizenship and may play for the Ukrainian national team
Photo: FC Shakhtar

Shakhtar Donetsk football club midfielder Pedro da Silva (Pedrinho) is in the final stages of obtaining Ukrainian citizenship and may soon become a player for the Ukrainian national football team. This is reported by UNN with reference to ESPN Brasil.

Details

It is reported that the coaching staff of the Ukrainian national football team, led by Serhiy Rebrov, had contacts with the player and expressed interest in involving the athlete in future matches.

ESPN Brasil also reports that the Brazilian footballer may take part in the 2026 World Cup qualifying play-off match against Sweden.

Additionally

In 2021, Pedrinho moved to Shakhtar from Portuguese Benfica for 18 million euros. He played 77 matches for the club and scored 11 goals.

Recall

80-year-old former coach of Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv Mircea Lucescu suffered from a cold this winter.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Sports
Serhiy Rebrov
Sweden
Ukraine