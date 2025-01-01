“Shahids” bypassed air defense and almost hit the Presidential Office - Bezugla

In Kyiv, during an attack on January 1, the enemy "Shahed" bypassed the air defense system and hit near the Presidential Office. This was reported by MP Mariana Bezuhla on her Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Bezuhla emphasized the critical problems with military management.

"No, not missiles, Shakhtys bypassed air defense and hit almost the Office of the President of Ukraine. This is a consequence of systemic, long-standing problems with military management in the Armed Forces: when people from mobile fire groups were redirected to the infantry, the number of groups was reduced, and a echeloned air defense system has not yet been built in Kyiv, not to mention other cities," the MP noted.

Bezuhla also criticized the work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces commander Oleksandr Syrsky and hinted that the night attack should be a signal for change.

Previously

Bezuhla has recently criticized Syrsky over a conflict with the DeepState project. She accused the general of trying to discredit and shut down the platform, which has become a key source of information about the frontline for both civilians and the military since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Bezuhla said that instead of stabilizing the defense, Syrskyi allegedly initiated the persecution of the OSINT community, trying to "mobilize" its members, restrict access to data, and close the project. In her opinion, this is evidence of the "soviet backwardness" of some military leaders.

Recall

Syrsky addressed the military and said that he was waiting for the Armed Forces in 2025.