“Shahids” bypassed air defense and almost hit the Presidential Office - Bezugla

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 76448 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155765 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131809 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139131 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136882 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176328 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111661 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168083 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104642 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114004 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136054 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135390 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 66817 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104276 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106466 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155756 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176321 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168078 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195626 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184723 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135405 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136070 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144507 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136036 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153099 views
“Shahids” bypassed air defense and almost hit the Presidential Office - Bezugla

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59077 views

MP Mariana Bezuhla reported that an enemy Shahed hit near the Kyiv office on January 1. She criticized the military command and the work of the Armed Forces commander Syrsky due to problems with air defense.

In Kyiv, during an attack on January 1, the enemy "Shahed" bypassed the air defense system and hit near the Presidential Office. This was reported by MP Mariana Bezuhla on her Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Bezuhla emphasized the critical problems with military management.

"No, not missiles, Shakhtys bypassed air defense and hit almost the Office of the President of Ukraine. This is a consequence of systemic, long-standing problems with military management in the Armed Forces: when people from mobile fire groups were redirected to the infantry, the number of groups was reduced, and a echeloned air defense system has not yet been built in Kyiv, not to mention other cities," the MP noted.

Bezuhla also criticized the work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces commander Oleksandr Syrsky and hinted that the night attack should be a signal for change.

Previously

Bezuhla has recently criticized Syrsky over a conflict with the DeepState project. She accused the general of trying to discredit and shut down the platform, which has become a key source of information about the frontline for both civilians and the military since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Bezuhla said that instead of stabilizing the defense, Syrskyi allegedly initiated the persecution of the OSINT community, trying to "mobilize" its members, restrict access to data, and close the project. In her opinion, this is evidence of the "soviet backwardness" of some military leaders.

Recall

Syrsky addressed the military and said that he was waiting for the Armed Forces in 2025. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
kyivKyiv

