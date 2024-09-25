“Shahed” destroyed in Kherson region, one killed and 18 wounded in Russian attacks

In the Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 20 settlements yesterday, hitting critical infrastructure and residential buildings, killing 1 person and wounding 18. The air defense system shot down one enemy drone of the "Shahed" type at night, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Burgunka, Veletenske, Stanislav, Sadove, Poniativka, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Zolota Balka, Zmiivka, Odradokamyanka, Novoraysk, Nova Kamyanka, Sukhanove, Khreshchenivka, Mykhailivka, Monastyrske and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility, educational and medical institutions, a banking institution, an office building; residential areas of the region's settlements, including a high-rise building and 16 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, a garage, agricultural machinery, and private cars.

"One person was killed and 18 others were injured as a result of the Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

"During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 1 Shahed-131/136 over the territory of our region," the RMA head noted.

