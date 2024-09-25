“Shahed” destroyed in Kherson region, one killed and 18 wounded in Russian attacks

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 88718 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106242 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171377 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140245 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144484 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139562 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184206 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112126 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174539 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104774 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111795 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 41587 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113941 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 61428 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 67827 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171377 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184206 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174539 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201843 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190708 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142938 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142842 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147488 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138863 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155692 views
“Shahed” destroyed in Kherson region, one killed and 18 wounded in Russian attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14972 views

The enemy shelled 20 settlements in the Kherson region, damaging critical infrastructure and residential buildings. As a result of the aggression, 1 person was killed, 18 were wounded, and 1 Shahed drone was shot down by air defense.

In the Kherson region , Russian troops shelled 20 settlements yesterday, hitting critical infrastructure and residential buildings, killing 1 person and wounding 18. The air defense system shot down one enemy drone of the "Shahed" type at night, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Burgunka, Veletenske, Stanislav, Sadove, Poniativka, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Zolota Balka, Zmiivka, Odradokamyanka, Novoraysk, Nova Kamyanka, Sukhanove, Khreshchenivka, Mykhailivka, Monastyrske and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility,  educational and medical institutions, a banking institution, an office building; residential areas of the region's settlements, including a high-rise building and 16 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, a garage, agricultural machinery, and private cars.

"One person was killed and 18 others were injured as a result of the Russian aggression," Prokudin said.

"During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 1 Shahed-131/136 over the territory of our  region," the RMA head noted.

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down 28 “Shahed” and four missiles at night25.09.24, 07:41 • 41675 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
khersonKherson

