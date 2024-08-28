“Shahed” destroyed in Kherson region at night, 2 killed, 14 wounded in 24 hours due to Russian attacks

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 18 localities yesterday, hitting houses and gas stations. Two people were killed and 14 wounded in the attacks. Air defense systems shot down one enemy drone at night. This was announced on Wednesday by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Russian aggression killed 2 people and injured 14 others - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to Prokudin, Novooleksandrivka, Tomyna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Beryslav, Mylove, Dudchany, Poniativka, Havrylivka, Zmiivka, Mykilske, Sadove, Kizomys, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Tyahyntsi, Olhivka, Topolyne and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the Russian military hit a gas station; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 8 private houses. The occupiers also damaged outbuildings and private and official cars.

During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 1 Shahed-131/136 over the territory of our region - Prokudin said.

Russian troops attack a village council car with a drone in Kherson region, wounding the starosta