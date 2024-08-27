Russian troops attack a village council car with a drone in Kherson region, wounding the starosta

In the village of Poniativka, Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a village council car with a drone. The 60-year-old village elder suffered concussion and explosive injuries and was hospitalized, the Kherson RMA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Addendum

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office also reported that, according to the investigation, on August 27, around 06:00, the Russian military shelled Sadove. A 65-year-old man received non-life-threatening injuries in the yard of a private home.

