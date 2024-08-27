Russian troops attack a village council car with a drone in Kherson region, wounding the starosta
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Ponyativka, Dar'yivka community, Kherson region, Russian troops attacked a village council vehicle with a drone. The 60-year-old village elder sustained concussion and explosive injuries and was hospitalized.
Addendum
The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office also reported that, according to the investigation, on August 27, around 06:00, the Russian military shelled Sadove. A 65-year-old man received non-life-threatening injuries in the yard of a private home.
