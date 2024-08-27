Occupants shelled Novooleksandrivka in Kherson region in the morning: two elderly people wounded

Russian military this morning attacked Novooleksandrivka, Kherson region, with artillery and drones, injuring a 69-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman. This was reported by the Kherson RMA on Tuesday, UNN reports .

Details

Reportedly, at around seven in the morning, the Russian army attacked Novooleksandrivka in Beryslav district. The village was attacked with artillery and drones.

At least three residential buildings were damaged by enemy fire.

Two local residents who were on the street were injured when the explosives were dropped from the drone. A 69-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to his abdomen. A 72-year-old woman sustained explosive trauma, shrapnel wounds to her legs and a bruised shoulder - RMA said in a statement.

It is noted that both victims were taken to the hospital in moderate condition for medical care.



