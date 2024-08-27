Missile destroyed in Kherson region, one killed and 10 wounded in enemy strikes

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 21 settlements in 24 hours, hitting critical infrastructure, residential buildings and other objects. As a result of the enemy attacks, 1 person was killed and 10 were wounded, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Tokarivka, Sadove, Bilozerka, Tomyna Balka, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske, Stanislav, Mykhailivka, Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Osokorivka, Tyahyntsi, Potemkine, Novoraysk, Topolyne and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to him, the enemy launched a missile attack on the Beryslav district. According to Prokudin, the missile was destroyed as a result of combat work by the Air Defense Forces.

According to him, the Russian military hit a critical infrastructure facility, educational and medical institutions, an administrative building; residential areas of the region's settlements, including 5 high-rise buildings and 13 private houses. The occupants also damaged a gas pipeline, outbuildings, and private and company cars.

"Due to the Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 10 others were injured," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

