Russian shelling of Kherson region: 9 wounded, infrastructure damaged

Over the past 24 hours, from 06:00 on August 24 to 06:00 on August 25, several settlements of the Kherson region came under enemy fire and air strikes, including Shlyakhove, Dudchany, Antonivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Yantarne, Zolota Balka, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Sofiyivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Tomaryne, Mykhaylivka, Novotyanka, Burgunka, Zmiivka, Blahovishchenske, Sadove, Prydniprovske and the city of Kherson. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian military struck at critical infrastructure and a factory in the region. Residential neighborhoods also came under fire, including 2 high-rise buildings and 26 private houses. In addition, the occupiers destroyed garages and private cars.

As a result of Russian aggression, 9 people were wounded, including one child.

The situation in the Kherson region remains tense, and the authorities urge residents to be careful and not to ignore the alarms.

Kherson is partially without electricity due to Russian attack on infrastructure