"Shahed" attack on Kyiv on May 7: a family of zoolunteers and 5 of their cats died, one cat survived

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1230 views

In Kyiv, a family of zoo volunteers and 5 of their cats died as a result of a Russian drone attack, one cat survived and ended up in the hospital.

"Shahed" attack on Kyiv on May 7: a family of zoolunteers and 5 of their cats died, one cat survived

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on May 7, a family of zoovolunteers and 5 of their cats died. This was reported on Facebook by the "Kyiv Animal Rescue Group" animal rescue team, UNN reports.

Details

The tragedy occurred due to a "Shahed" UAV hitting the house - the bodies of two people and five cats were found at the scene. Later, rescuers found one of the cats under the window. It was probably thrown out by the blast wave, but it survived - its body was badly burned.

The cat is now in the hospital, with burns to most of its body and severe lung damage. He is in an oxygen chamber in the intensive care unit of the clinic.

Since 10 cats lived in the apartment, our rescuers returned to the scene of the tragedy and continue the search

– the message says.

Volunteers also called on caring people to help the animal - to do this, you need to make a donation using the following details:

Let us remind you

During another Russian attack on May 6-7, two of the 5 enemy ballistic missiles and 81 of the 187 drones were shot down over Ukraine, and 64 more drones did not reach their targets, reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, UNN reported that in Kyiv on the night of May 7, fragments of an enemy drone fell on a residential building.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

