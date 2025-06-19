$41.630.10
ukenru
Publications
Exclusives
Shady company of Georgian oligarch operating in the Russian Federation bought "Ukrbud" at a sham auction - blogger

Kyiv • UNN

 • 722 views

The state-owned company "Ukrbud" was acquired for UAH 805 million by the company "Petro Oil And Chemicals", linked to Georgian oligarch Bezhuashvili. His business controls Russian assets, and the deal was facilitated by relatives of ex-mayor Chernovetsky and businessman Timur Mindich.

The state company "UkrBud" was bought at a fictitious auction by a scandalous firm of a Georgian oligarch who works for the Russian Federation. Representatives of the Chernovetsky family helped him, and Ukrainian businessman Timur Mindich lobbied for this scheme. Blogger Serhiy Naumovych reported this.

Business Kyiv is recovering from the news about the purchase of the state company "UkrBud" for 805 million and 1 hryvnia. How much is that in dollars, by the way? More precisely, Business Kyiv is sharpening its focus on who might become the owner of this construction monster. And there's a time bomb there... What is known about the buyer? Follow the hands: the firm "Petro Oil and Chemicals" is a scandalously known business from a Cypriot offshore, which in turn belongs to an offshore company from the Marshall Islands, which in turn belongs to Georgian oligarch Bezhuashvili, who controls Georgia's energy sector with Russian money and fronts Russian assets in this region, including those with a criminal background.

- Naumovych reported.

Details

He drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian subsidiary of the "winner" of the "UkrBud" sale contest has a "ridiculous" charter capital of 1000 UAH. It is headed by a countryman of the oligarch - Irakli Katamadze, an official who has headed customs at various levels three times, most recently the Kyiv customs.

Google provides a lot of funny videos and articles about his mental state and that his entire customs career is solely the merit of his father, Grigol Katamadze. It was he who launched the family "business" of management in "Petro Oil". It was under his leadership that the scandalous "entry" of Russian-Georgian money from offshore into the Kherson port previously took place. But now Katamadze Sr. is an influential leader and deputy in the even more scandalous ARMA, has access to classified information, and influences the latter measures of this Agency to many facilities. Is this why in all three phases of bidding for "UkrBud", Katamadze Jr. consistently offered a price exactly 1 thousand UAH higher than "Oil"?..

- the blogger suggested.

According to him, five companies participated in the bidding itself, most of which were "one-day companies" with insignificant charter capital and no funds, many with all the signs of fictitiousness.

The shadow of Chernovetsky's "cosmonauts" is visible in some aspects. By the way, it was Bezhuashvili's people who helped the fugitive ex-mayor of Kyiv settle in Batumi. And, by the way, it was the "cosmonauts" who helped Bezhuashvili acquire the largest Ukrainian insulin producer, the "Indar" plant, back in the 2010s. And to launder the grey money of Russian energy from the Caucasus into numerous real estate objects in Kyiv and Moscow... And what were the "cosmonauts" doing at the "UkrBud" auction this time? Again, providing escort and a crowd for Russian Georgians? Haven't they heard about the war? It seems like there were 5 participants, and everyone is silent, but in fact, the "cosmonauts'" pawns and Georgians with negligible charter capital for the sake of the required image of "legitimacy" for the entry of the Russian-Georgian-Cypriot-Marshallese "respected investor".

- Naumovych emphasized.

He also shared fresh information from Kyiv bloggers specializing in insider information.

Behind the family Georgian dealings with ARMA (Katamadze) - customs (Katamadze) - Oil (oligarch Bezhuashvili and Russian companies), the figure of Mindich has long been lurking behind the lobbying of this octopus and their purchases. Interesting. The State Property Fund is silent for now. Of course! There is already unofficial feedback from one of the deputies in the media that most there, to put it mildly, are "shocked" by the chosen buyer with a margin of 26 dollars over competitors in the auction at a price of 805 million. But they are silent for now. But in the country, it seems, there is still the BBE, for example... or has Mindich already "sorted it out". Do you understand who will now "ukrbud" in Ukraine? SBU, hello!

- the blogger exclaimed.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Mariupol
Georgia
Kyiv
